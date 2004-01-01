5 Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng

Several Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, who was close to proposed moves to Leeds and Nice during the summer until both fell through.

Dieng was cost a summer move over medical concerns. He subsequently missed the start of Marseille's season but has since recovered his fitness and was part of the Senegal squad that reached the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup last month.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in all four games and scored in a win over hosts Qatar.

90min understands that Marseille are set to offer Bamba Dieng a new contract, having entered the final 18 months of his current deal, although a Premier League transfer could be calling instead.

There are as many as five English clubs looking at Dieng with a view to potentially bringing him to the Premier League before the January window closes.

Having seen Patrick Bamford again struggle for fitness and form this season, Leeds have resurrected their interest in Dieng, who initially moved to Europe from Diambars in Senegal in 2020.

But they are not alone in tracking the striker as Crystal Palace, West Ham, Leicester and Everton are all keeping tabs on him. Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton in particular have found goals difficult to come by this season, all averaging one or fewer per game in the Premier League.

