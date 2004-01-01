90min's Definitive European Player Power Rankings 2020/21: Week 11 - Christmas Special

Deck the halls with boughs of holly, fa la la la la, la la la la.

'Tis the season for 90min to rank Europe's top 15 players using quotes from Christmas movies, fa la la la la, la la la la.

15. Danilo (Re-Entry)

Danilo is back among the goals | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

“You can mess with a lot of things, but you can't mess with kids on Christmas.” (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York)



Young Danilo clearly took dropping out of the power rankings personally.



After two games without a goal, the Ajax loanee netted in both of his games this week to move clear at the top of the Eredivisie scoring charts.

14. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Up 1)

Calvert-Lewin turned creator | PETER POWELL/Getty Images

"Okay, lets show them people, 'Operation Santa Claus is coming to town!'" (Arthur Christmas)



Calvert-Lewin was Everton's Santa Claus this week as he was clearly in the mood for giving.



So often the scorer, Calvert-Lewin turned creator as he picked up his side's crucial assist in the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

13. Steven Berghuis (Down 1)

Berghuis' impact on Feyenoord was clear | ANP Sport/Getty Images

"One man's life touches so many others, when he's not there it leaves an awfully big hole." (It's a Wonderful Life)



Berghuis played against VVV-Venlo and scored in Feyenoord's 3-0 win.



Berghuis did not play against Vitesse and watched on as his side lost 1-0.

12. Jamie Vardy (Re-Entry)

Vardy was back among the goals | Pool/Getty Images

"It's just like Santa's workshop! Except it smells like mushrooms... and everyone looks like they wanna hurt me." (Elf)



Vardy had Tottenham wanting to hurt him after he scored in Leicester's 2-0 win this week.



That wasn't even Vardy's best performance of the week, with Brighton fans still reeling after seeing him bag a goal and two assists against them earlier in the week.

11. Thomas Muller (Down 4)

Muller struggled this week | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"At this time in the proceedings, it is a tradition for me to make a little speech."

"And it's a tradition for us to take a little nap!" (The Muppet Christmas Carol)



Last week was a big one for Muller, who seemingly rewarded himself with a few days off.



The Bayern man was pretty quiet in his side's first two games, but turned up when needed to steer his side to victory in a top-of-the-table tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

10. Kylian Mbappe (Up 1)

Mbappe was sporting a new look | DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

"It's the creatures!"

"Ah, the creatures." (Gremlins)



Mbappe looked like a weird creature this week with his...interesting blue hair.



He spent most of this week sat on the bench, but in his sole start, he did manage to find the back of the net against Lorient. Efficient.

9. Pedro Goncalves (Down 4)

Goncalves' scoring streak is over | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“If something should happen to me, put on my suit; the reindeer will know what to do.” (The Santa Clause)



Something happened to Goncalves.



His run of ten goals in the last six games came to an abrupt end in Sporting CP's 1-0 win over Farense, and he didn't even score in the cup game against Mafra either. That's unheard of!

8. Mohamed Salah (Up 6)

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"Are you still coming to dinner?"

"Am I still invited?" (Miracle on 34th Street)



Christmas dinner at Anfield might be a little awkward this year after Salah's recent comments.



It clearly hasn't distracted Salah, who ended this week with four goals and an assist in Liverpool's three games, most of which came as a late substitute in the 7-0 mauling of Crystal Palace.

7. Son Heung-min (Up 4)

Son netted his 14th goal of the season | JON SUPER/Getty Images

"I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas and we're all in misery." (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation)



Spurs are in misery this week after back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Leicester saw them drop from first to sixth in the Premier League table.



Son was one of the few players to turn up for Jose Mourinho's side, with the South Korean ending the week with one goal and one assist.

6. James Tavernier (Up 3)

Tavernier continues to astound | ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

"It's everything I dreamed it would be."

"Could all this be nothing but a dream?"

"No." (The Polar Express)



Tavernier must feel like he's dreaming.



It took Rangers until mid-December to lose their first game of the season, which is ridiculous in itself, but the most insane thing is Tavernier's goalscoring record from right-back.



He bagged one goal and two assists this week, taking his tally to 17 and 14 in just 29 games in all competitions. It defies logic.

5. Bruno Fernandes (Down 1)

Fernandes was the star of the show for United | Pool/Getty Images

"True love lasts a lifetime." (Love Actually)



Manchester United fans will always love Bruno Fernandes.



The club saviour added two goals and an assist in his side's 6-2 win over Leeds, although he almost ruined the happiness with his genius 'Scottynaldinho' nickname for Scott McTominay.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Up 4)

Lukaku is in great form | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

"I am the Pumpkin King! HA! HA! HA! HA!" (The Nightmare Before Christmas)



The King of Serie A, Lukaku is absolutely tearing it up this year.



This week brought goals in three consecutive games, helping Inter climb closer to rivals Milan at the top of the table.

3. Harry Kane (Down 2)

A quiet week for Kane | Julian Finney/Getty Images

"I need some peace and quiet...or whatever it is people go away for." (The Holiday)



Not only did Kane not score in two consecutive games for Spurs, but he was helpless to prevent them from falling to two consecutive losses.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (-)

Ronaldo was in electric form | BSR Agency/Getty Images

"You guys give up yet? Or are you thirsty for more?" (Home Alone)



Two goals against Genoa. Two goals against Parma. Ronaldo was thirsty for goals this week.



He's only played nine league games for Juventus this season, yet has still managed to climb his way up to 12 goals.

1. Robert Lewandowski (Up 5)

Lewandowski was voted The Best FIFA Men's Player | Pool/Getty Images

“Blast this Christmas music. It's joyful and triumphant.” (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)



Lewandowski was the triumphant one this week when he beat Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the crown of The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2020.



If that's not enough to justify his spot on the throne this week, how about his five goals in three games?

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!