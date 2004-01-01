90min's Definitive European Player Power Rankings 2020/21: Week 4

The international break has come and gone and, unfortunately, it's claimed some of our European Player Power Rankings favourites. Who would have thought that letting players travel around the world during a global pandemic would be a bad idea?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrej Kramarić and a handful of others are taking an enforced break from starring on the pitch, but that means there's a few extra spots on this list up for grabs.

We need all the support we can get, so it's time to call on the cinematic magic of 2007 for inspiration. Let's get ranking.

15. Zlatan Ibrahimović (Re-Entry)

Ibrahimovic was in top form | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

"Cometh the moment, cometh the man." (Goal II: Living the Dream)



Zlatan Ibrahimović missed four games after contracting COVID-19, only to return and net two goals in the Milan derby.



His AC Milan side stormed to a 2-1 win over rivals Inter, ensuring Zlatan wrestled back his spot on the throne at San Siro.

14. Francesco Caputo (New Entry)

Caputo is in the form of his life | MB Media/Getty Images

"This is the best deal you're going to get. I won't tell you that you can save yourself, because you can't." (No Country for Old Men)



At 33 years old, Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo is finally living his best life.



He bagged a goal and an assist in his side's 4-3 win over Bologna, and now sits on seven goal contributions in just four games.

13. Darwin Núñez (New Entry)

Nunez joined Benfica this summer | PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

“Mr. Bankside, I'm not going to waste your time; I'd certainly appreciate it if you didn't waste mine.” (There Will Be Blood)



Darwin Núñez hasn't wasted any time establishing himself as a star at Benfica.



After signing in the summer, Núñez has bagged at least one assist in each of his four league games so far, and he added his first three goals for the Eagles in a 4-2 win over Lech Poznan.

12. Thomas Müller (New Entry)

Muller continues to rack up the assists | WOLFGANG RATTAY/Getty Images

"I always wonder if people know when history's being made. And what they're doing at the time. This, for instance, could be a historic moment, and you're sipping a glass of ice water." (American Gangster)



Thomas Müller looks to be on the hunt for a new Bundesliga assist record (again).



He's managed one in each of his four league games so far, adding two goals in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld for good measure, and he topped this week off with another assist against Atlético Madrid.

11. Sadio Mané (Re-Entry)

Mane was on the score sheet against Everton | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"This is turnin' into a hell of a mess, ain't it, Sheriff?"

"If it isn't, it'll do until the mess gets here." (No Country for Old Men)



The Merseyside derby was...eventful.



It all turned into a little bit of a mess for Liverpool, but Sadio Mané returned from a COVID-enforced break to net a goal and earn his side a point.

10. Ansu Fati (Up 4)

Fati is already a star | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"Your parents are probably wondering where you are."

"Nah. I mean, I'm already pregnant, so what other kind of shenanigans could I get into?" (Juno)



Unlike every other 17-year-old on the planet, Ansu Fati continues to raise his profile as a star in Barcelona's first team.



His league form may have slowed down, but he kept up the good performances by bagging a goal and an assist against Ferencváros in midweek.

9. James Rodríguez (Up 3)

Rodriguez was key for Everton | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"Wait, you changed your name to... McLovin?"

"Yeah."

"McLovin? What kind of a stupid name is that, Fogell? What, are you trying to be, an Irish R&B singer?" (Superbad)



James Rodríguez looks like a new man since leaving Real Madrid for Everton during the summer.



His electric start to life in England continued this week as he offered up an assist for Michael Keane's equaliser against Liverpool.

8. Steven Berghuis (Up 3)

Berghuis has been scoring and creating | ANP Sport/Getty Images

“I can help. I can save you. I can save everybody.” (I Am Legend)



This week was the first in which Steven Berghuis didn't score for Feyenoord this season, but he still managed to chime in with an assist.



That's six goals and three assists in just six games for the Dutchman, who has single-handedly dragged his side into the Eredivisie title race this year.

7. Son Heung-min (Up 2)

Son tormented West Ham | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"Oh, I don't lose. People who bet on me to lose lose. And they lose big."(Ocean's Thirteen)



Tottenham may have let a three-goal lead over West Ham slip, but that's definitely not down to Son Heung-min.



He added one more goal and one more assist to his tally during the game, and now sits on nine and four in just eight games in all competitions.

6. Alejandro Gómez (-)

Gomez scored a screamer | HENNING BAGGER/Getty Images

"I'm the Zodiac."

"And how did you kill your victims?"

"With a gun. No, with a hammer." (Zodiac)



Papu Gómez killed off Midtjylland during the week with a thunderbolt of a shot.



Atalanta are one of the most entertaining teams on the entire planet these days, and Gómez is a major part of that. They're on 18 goals in just five games!



Side note: How great is it to see Josip Iličić back?

5. Robert Lewandowski (Up 5)

The goals keep coming for Lewandowski | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"You want a piece of me?! You want a piece?!"

"No! I want...two!" (Transformers)



He couldn't quite match the four-goal haul he managed against Hertha before the international break, but Robert Lewandowski did bag two against Arminia Bielefeld.



Surprisingly, he didn't manage to get on the score sheet against Atlético, but we won't hold that against him.

4. Kylian Mbappé (Up 1)

Mbappe has carried PSG | PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

"I drink your milkshake! I drink it up!" (There Will Be Blood)



Kylian Mbappé has been involved at least two goals in each of his four Ligue 1 appearances this season. He's feasting.



There were no assists for the PSG man against Nîmes this week, so he had to settle for two goals in a 4-0 win.

3. Erling Haaland (-)

Haaland had to settle for the super sub role | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

"Sir, I'm afraid you've gone mad with power."

"Of course I have. Have you ever tried going mad without power? It's boring, no one listens to you." (The Simpsons Movie)



Erling Haaland continued to prove himself as a vital part of Borussia Dortmund's attack when he came off the bench to bag a crucial assist in the 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.



He now sits on 22 goals and six assists in just 25 games for Dortmund, which is wild.

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-)

Calvert-Lewin's electric start to the season continues | Pool/Getty Images

"I'll be quite honest with you. I'm torn between breaking your neck here and throwing you down the stairs." (Atonement)



He might not break necks, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke Liverpool hearts with his equaliser in the Merseyside derby this week.



The Everton man rose high to head home his tenth goal of the season, keeping the Toffees at the top of the table for the time being.

1. Harry Kane (-)

Kane is on another level | Pool/Getty Images

"THIS IS SPARTA!" (300)



Harry Kane continues to prove that there is no other player on the planet on a level even close to his right now.



He needed just 16 minutes to score two and assist another against West Ham, helping him reach double-figures in goals already. Add in the fact that he's managed eight assists in his nine games too, and you'll see just how complete a striker Kane really is.

