Aaron Ramsey Could Join Everton in Swap to Send Moise Kean Back to Juventus

Juventus are prepared to involve midfielder Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal to bring Moise Kean back to Turin this summer, as new coach Andrea Pirlo aims to shape his squad ahead of next season.

Ramsey joined I Bianconeri on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but he has failed to justify his huge salary during his debut campaign in Serie A, and Pirlo is willing to sacrifice the 29-year-old from his future plans.

The Italian champions are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, and according to TuttoSport, Ramsey may make way in order to replenish the forward line. Juve are believed to be weighing up the possibility of including the Welshman in a potential swap deal with Everton, which would see former Turin star Kean head back to Italy in exchange.

The 20-year-old joined the Toffees last summer in a deal worth around £25m, and much was expected of the dynamic Italian forward. He struggled to adapt to the demands of the English game however, scoring and assisting only twice over the entire campaign.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a huge admirer of former Arsenal man Ramsey, and the Wales international's departure would see the Old Lady make some huge savings on their wage bill, while allowing them to welcome back their ex-striker.

Juve are excited by the prospect of re-signing the starlet, after he made quite the impression during his time in Turin. The Italy international scored six goals in 13 appearances for I Bianconeri in the 2018/19 season, having started most of those matches on the bench.

Kean would also qualify as a homegrown player for the Serie A champions, meaning his presence would not fill one of their allocated slots in their registration for the Champions League.

La Vecchia Signora has already made an approach for AS Roma star Edin Dzeko in the transfer window, but their pursuit of the Bosnian striker should have no bearing on their attempts to re-sign Kean.