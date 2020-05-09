Adrien Rabiot Eyeing Premier League Move With Midfielder Yet to Return to Juventus Training

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is said to be 'looking firmly' at a move to the Premier League, with Everton particularly keen on him.





Rabiot only moved to Turin last summer, joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. And though he has made 24 appearances in all competitions this campaign, he's only started 11 games in Serie A, while he's also failed to contribute a single goal or assist. The Frenchman's underwhelming displays have already seen him linked with a move away from the club.





Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

The majority of the Juventus first-team squad have been returning to the club's training facilities in recent days in order to be tested for the coronavirus. This is the first step towards the resumption of the league campaign, but Corriere dello Sport now claim that Rabiot is yet to report back as he is still in the French Riviera. Moreover, Juventus called him last Sunday to return, but have not heard anything back.





As a result, the report adds that it is looking increasingly likely that Rabiot is deciding to leave Juventus. The enforced break has allowed his mother and agent, Veronique, the chance to 'draw conclusions'. Rabiot is now looking 'firmly' at the Premier League as he looks to start a new chapter in his career.





Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The report states that the Premier League is realistically his only real option as clubs have the financial muscle to afford him. Most notably, Everton and Carlo Ancelotti are said to be interested in taking him away from Turin.





The Toffees were keen on him in January, but no deal ever materialised. However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, Rabiot's valuation could drop. With Juventus, Rabiot currently earns roughly £120,000-per-week, plus bonuses.





It remains to be seen whether Everton - or another club - would be willing to take the risk on a player who has struggled for regular first-team action this season.



