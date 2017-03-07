Alex Iwobi Compares Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti to Managerial Legend Arsène Wenger

Everton star Alex Iwobi spots similarities between current boss Carlo Ancelotti and former mentor Arsène Wenger.

Iwobi made a £40m switch from Arsenal to Everton in the summer but due to injury, has only played twice for Ancelotti since the Italian's appointment in December.

However, despite only playing a handful of minutes under Ancelotti's tutelage, the 23-year-old has noticed a likeness between the three times ​Champions League winning coach and 'le Professeur'.





Wenger was the man to give Iwobi his chance at the Emirates when he was just 19 years old, and the ​Everton star believes Ancelotti is of a similar ilk to the Frenchman due to his immense knowledge of the game.

“They are almost the same, thinking about it,” Iwobi told the ​Liverpool Echo.

“They are both very patient, they are not men of many words but when they do say something there is a lot of wisdom. They are almost the same.

“They both like to play football; it is almost like I am working with the same man.

“It's not like I'm back at ​Arsenal with Arsene Wenger but it's almost the same philosophy and I can buy into it easily and adapt to his plans straight away.”

In a cruel twist of fate, Iwobi suffered a hamstring injury against his former employers in the Toffees' 0-0 draw in December, and was forced to sit out Ancelotti's first six league games in charge.

Ancelotti was introduced to the Goodison Park crowd prior to the game with the Gunners and was in the stands to watch the Nigeria international limp off the pitch.

But Iwobi has now regained fitness and returned to the Toffees starting eleven for last Saturday's ​Premier League trip to face ​Watford at Vicarage Road.

Iwobi lasted over an hour in his comeback game but was a spectator as Everton, despite being a man down, struck in injury time to secure a dramatic 3-2 away win.

Having recovered from his spell on the sidelines, Iwobi will no doubt be looking to impress Ancelotti and show Toffees fans why the club splashed the cash to secure his services.