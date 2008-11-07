Alisher Usmanov Reveals Interest in Investing in Everton - Alongside Owner Farhad Moshiri

​Billionaire tycoon Alisher Usmanov is interested in making an investment in Premier League side Everton, which would see him join forces with his business partner and Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri.





Usmanov was previously a shareholder at Arsenal, but having sold his shares to Stan Kroenke in August 2018, the Uzbek-born Russian looks set to make a return to the Premier League with Everton.

During an interview with ​the Finan​cial Times, the 66-year-old admitted that he would invest in Everton 'with great pleasure', if business partner Moshiri presented him with the opportunity.

“Yes. With great pleasure, if he asks," Usmanov said.

“I am thinking about my investment in this club...I cannot reject Arsenal. I will not leave them as a fan. But if I join Everton, then I will wear an Everton shirt, because I am a professional."

Usmanov did state that he may not become directly involved at Everton in a hands-on capacity, and his investment may only result in his business sponsoring naming rights for the club's new stadium.

“They are going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena? It is not obligatory for me to participate myself. I could just sponsor them.”

The Toffees submitted a planning application for a new £500m arena at Bramley Moore Dock last month, and their training ground is already sponsored by Usmanov’s USM company.





Usmanov is worth an estimated £10bn, and although he was previously interested in investing in a European club, the ​ex-Arsenal chief looks set to inject some funds into Moshiri's ambitious project.





​Everton are keen to grow as a club, and their owner made a big statement by hiring ex-Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, following a dismal run of results which saw Marco Silva lose his job at Goodison Park.



