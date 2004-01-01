Allan leaves Everton for Al Wahda in permanent transfer

Everton have confirmed the permanent exit of midfielder Allan to Abu Dhabi-based club Al Wahda, with the UAE transfer window still open until early October.

Allan, who joined Everton from Napoli in 2020, was a regular starter for former Toffees boss Rafa Benitez, but fell out of favour in the second half of the season once Frank Lampard took over.

The 31-year-old Brazilian was yet to play a single minute for Everton in any competition this season, sitting on the bench for five of the club’s Premier League games and not making the squad for the other two. He also wasn’t afforded any game time against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup.

90min revealed earlier this month that both Allan and teammate Salomon Rondon had been drawing significant transfer interest from Emirati clubs.

Offers actually came in for both players from teams in Qatar before their transfer deadline. Allan was even close to making a switch to the Gulf state hosting this winter's World Cup before negotiations broke down. The opportunity then passed when the window closed.

Rondon could still leave Goodison Park, with the 33-year-old striker starting only twice in the Premier League despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing through injury. Summer signing Neal Maupay, a very different kind of striker, has been getting the nod in the number nine role instead.

