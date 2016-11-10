André Gomes Returns to Everton Training Following Horrific Ankle Injury

​Everton midfielder André Gomes has taken part in first-team training for the first time since suffering a fracture dislocation in his right ankle three months ago.





The Portugal international was stretchered off the pitch against Tottenham in October following a collision with Son Heung-min and Serge Aurier, suffering the injury after landing on top of his ankle.





Incredibly just 86 days after the incident at Goodison Park, Everton have confirmed that Gomes returned to take part in bits of Carlo Ancelotti's first-team training session on Tuesday.

Feels good to be back with the team! First training session with the boys.



Getting better everyday to be ready as soon as possible

The 26-year-old, who joined the club permanently following an impressive loan spell last season, only returned to Finch Farm earlier this month to undergo individual rehabilitation with Everton's medical team.





Since moving to England in 2018, Gomes has made 38 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions. During that time he's scored one goal and picked up two assists.





Gomes has a contract at Goodison Park until 2024 and will likely be a key part of their first team squad under new manager Ancelotti.





Everton have not provided an update on when Gomes is expected to return to their matchday squad.





The Portugal international is still expected to be back before the end of the season and he could yet work his way back into Fernando Santos' national team ahead of the European championships this summer.

Gomes was an unused substitute for the Seleção das Quinas back in October, watching on from the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal against Ukraine.





In Gomes' absence, Gonçalo Paciência was drafted into Portugal's side for matches against Lithuainia and Luxembourg. The 25-year-old, who's been linked with a move to Everton himself in the past, naturally plays as a striker as opposed to in midfield.

