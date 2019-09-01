Andre Gomes in Contention to Return From Horrific Injury Against Arsenal

​Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that midfielder Andre Gomes is 'ready to play' having overcome his horrendous ankle injury, and he could make his first start for the club since November on Sunday against Arsenal.

Gomes has become a key figure for the Toffees since joining from Barcelona initially on loan in 2018, and he made a bright start to the 2019/20 season after signing permanently.

But he has not featured since the beginning of November after sustaining a fracture dislocation of his right ankle during his side's clash with Tottenham.

The 26-year-old ​completed a 60-minute practice match on Sunday as he stepped up his recovery.





Ancelotti has now revealed that Gomes could start for the Toffees on Sunday, but insisted that he must also speak to him about how he feels.





"He did well [in the weekend practice match], he played comfortably and without any problems and he is available, in my opinion, to play,” he said, as quoted by ​the Liverpool Echo. " Of course, I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out. My personal opinion is he is ready to play.

“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game. He can prepare properly, [rather] than to put him on from the bench. But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”





Ancelotti went on to praise ​Gomes ' qualities as a player and explained that his return comes at a good time, with ​Everton fighting to compete in Europe next season.

He added: “He can bring his experience, his quality with the ball, his knowledge about tactics. Andre is a top player and we need him. And I am sure he can start well. It is the right moment for him to come back.



