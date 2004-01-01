Andre Gomes joins Lille on loan from Everton

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has completed a one-year loan move to French side Lille, the club has announced.

Gomes has been at Goodison Park since the summer of 2018, intitially on loan before making the transfer permanent a year later, making 100 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

However, the Portugual international has fallen out of favour over the last couple of seasons, struggling to recover his true form following a fractured ankle suffered in a game against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019.

Gomes, 29, has failed to make a single appearance for Everton this season, only making the matchday squad once as an unused substitute for Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

With Everton significantly strengthening their midfield ahead of the transfer deadline with the signings of Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG and James Garner from Manchester United, there was little chance of Gomes seeing regular minutes under Frank Lampard.