Andrea Pirlo emerges as shock contender for Everton job

This whole managerial merry-go-round thing is getting a bit silly now, isn't it?

It seems like half of the clubs in Europe have parted company with their managers this summer. Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter have already replaced theirs, while Tottenham, Everton, Wolves and Celtic - to name a few - are currently on the lookout for new bosses.

It's all led to some pretty wild rumours (Mourinho to Celtic anyone?) but among the most left-field are the latest claims coming from Calcio Mercato. The Italian rumours outlet says that Andrea Pirlo, fresh out of work after leaving Juve, is being lined up by Everton.

To be fair to them, they only note that Pirlo is one of 'many names' in the frame for the vacant job at Goodison Park, while claiming there has been 'ongoing contact' between the ex-Italy midfielder and the Toffees.

That has been taken by outlets in the UK to mean that Everton have 'opened talks' with the Italian legend, but that may be a bit of a jump. 'Contact' could be no more than Pirlo's representatives sounding out Everton, as they would do with most major clubs who have a vacant post.

In any case, it seems far more likely that Pirlo will remain in Italy. As noted by the report in question here, Sassuolo and Verona are considering him, and Pirlo - who has spent his entire career in Italy save for a stint with New York City before he retired - would likely prefer to stay in Serie A.

As reported elsewhere, #Everton are targeting David Moyes for a possible Goodison Park return.



Terms on a new 3yr deal are already agreed with #WestHam but not signed. No release clause and no indication Moyes would entertain going. {@90min_Football}https://t.co/urVSkWp1Ht — Toby Cudworth (@Toby_Cudworth) June 2, 2021

As for Everton, 90min understands that David Moyes remains the first choice, with chairman Bill Kenwright keen on bringing the Scot back for a second spell in Merseyside. He has a year left to run on his deal at West Ham, and the London side are desperate to keep him, but his emotional ties to the Toffees may prove tempting to the 58-year-old.

Nuno Espirito Santo remains a widely reported target too after his exit from Wolves. Santo, Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and even Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard each seem like more likely options for Everton than Pirlo.