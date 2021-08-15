Andreas Pereira to snub Everton for Flamengo

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has rejected the chance to join Everton and is keen to return to his native Brazil with Flamengo.

The 25-year-old has returned to Old Trafford from a loan spell with Lazio but has made it clear he is prepared to leave the club this summer as he wants regular game time.

Pereira struggled with Lazio | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Both Everton and Flamengo have made loan proposals to United, with the former previously thought to be leading the race because of their willingness to agree to an option to buy, but according to TNT Sports, Pereira is ready to leave England and return to Brazil.

Pereira believes being back in his homeland will boost his chances of earning a spot in Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad and he has made it clear to Flamengo that they are his preferred choice.

The midfielder's stance is clear, but unfortunately for Pereira, United are yet to be convinced by Flamengo's bid.

United are ready to sell Pereira permanently while he still has two years left on his contract, but no suitors have come anywhere close to their asking price, which stood at close to £22m just a few months ago.

Everton are the only bidder to offer an option to buy, with Flamengo reluctant to agree to spending anywhere near that sort of money on Pereira.

The ball is in United's court on this one. With two weeks left of the transfer window, they are yet to find anyone willing to sign Pereira permanently and the 25-year-old's determination to join Flamengo could limit their options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must figure out a solution | Henry Browne/Getty Images

As well as resolving Pereira's future, United must also make decisions on a handful of other fringe players.

At least one of Diogo Dalot or Brandon Williams is likely to leave, with the latter expected to be the one to head out on loan, and young winger Amad Diallo is also looking for a temporary home for the remainder of the season.