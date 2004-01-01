Andros Townsend claims Cristiano Ronaldo celebration was out of respect

Andros Townsend has insisted that he wasn't disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo by copying the Portuguese superstar's celebration.

Townsend scored Everton's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, celebrating with Ronaldo's signature 'siu' celebration in front of the travelling fans.

Speaking to BT Sport at full-time, the former England winger claimed that this was merely a show of respect for United's No. 7.

"This guy is my idol. I grew up watching him, hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques, maybe need to spend longer on his celebration! It wasn't great execution!

"But it was respect to Ronaldo, honoured to be on the same field as him."

Ronaldo was approached by Townsend after the final whistle, but the Portugal captain was dismissive of any conversation and instead headed straight down the Old Trafford tunnel.

Townsend's leveller came after Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure superbly carried the ball up the pitch, with the Frenchman expertly finding the 30-year-old bursting into the penalty area and slotting the ball into the far corner.

"It was amazing," Townsend said of the goal. "Demarai doing what he does best on the counter attack using his pace and power. Then as soon as [Doucoure] got it I knew the quality and vision he's had all season, I knew if I kept up with him he'd put it in my path and thankfully on this occasion I managed to keep my composure and put it in the bottom corner."

The draw extends Man Utd's dismal run of just one win in their last four home games, with the sole victory coming in the dying embers of their Champions League game with Villarreal in midweek.