Andros Townsend claims Tottenham would not be 'step up' for Richarlison

Everton forward Andros Townsend has warned teammate Richarlison to think twice about a possible move to Tottenham as Antonio Conte's side are 'not a step up' from the Toffees.

Richarlison has attracted interest from across Europe this summer and 90min reported on Monday that Spurs have opened talks with Everton over a double deal for both the Brazilian and young teammate Anthony Gordon.

Spurs can offer Richarlison his first taste of Champions League football after finishing fourth in the Premier League table last season, whereas Everton were left languishing down in 16th, only narrowly escaping relegation.

Despite the gap between the two clubs in the standings, Townsend - a boyhood Spurs fan and former player - was adamant that leaving Everton for the north London side wouldn't be a progressive move.

"I think you’re being slightly disrespectful by calling Spurs a step up!" Townsend replied on TalkSPORT when asked how big a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be for Richarlison.

"I think Everton is one of the biggest clubs in England, one of the most historic clubs, one of the biggest fanbases.

"He’s already a hero at Everton for what he’s done. He’s a fantastic player and towards the end of the season the goals he scored to keep us up. We speak about what Frank Lampard did for the team, why the fans did to lift us, but Richarlison came back from injury, scored goals and kept us up. So he’s already got hero status at the club… and that’s all you’re getting from me!

"I had years of Wilfried Zaha questions [when he played at Crystal Palace], so I’m used to it by now!"

As well as Tottenham, Richarlison is on the radar of Chelsea, while Arsenal were keen before agreeing to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, who is understood to be ready to move on from Everton this summer.