Anthony Gordon arrives for Newcastle medical ahead of Everton exit

Anthony Gordon has arrived on Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer from Everton to Newcastle United, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old forward missed three consecutive days of training earlier this week as he looked to push through a move to the Magpies, before finally returning to Everton's Finch Farm facility on Friday.

Gordon attracted serious interest from the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea during the summer months but Everton managed to fight off those advances. The latter maintained an interest in the winger, who has seven goals to his name in 51 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons.

However, it quickly became clear later in January that the main interest was coming from Newcastle.

After days of negotiation, the two clubs finally came to an agreement that'll see Newcastle pay Everton an initial £40m fee for Gordon, with a further £5m due in add-ons, as reported by 90min. Everton had previously placed a £60m price tag on the player.

With the two clubs now aligned, sources have confirmed to 90min that Gordon has arrived in the North East to undergo a medical exam before finalising his transfer to St. James' Park.

For Newcastle, Gordon's arrival will offer added firepower as Eddie Howe seeks to guide them into the Champions League for the first time since 2003. The Magpies boast the best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season, conceding just 11 goals, while they've lost just one of their 20 games so far.

However, their three-point buffer inside the top four would be far more comfortable had they been able to convert a few of their 10 draws into victories, The hope is the attacking thrust Gordon can provide will help in that regard.

As for Everton, they sit 19th in the Premier League table after 20 games and have taken just two points from their last eight games. The need for reinforcements at Goodison Park has never been more urgent as the January window draws to a close, with the club yet to officially confirm Sean Dyche as their new manager.