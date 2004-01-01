Antonio Conte not worried about Dele Alli revenge: 'Players usually go down without me'

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is not concerned about the return of Dele Alli to the club on Monday, insisting players usually 'go down' once they leave him.

Conte failed to find regular minutes for Dele, who left for Everton in January on a transfer which could be worth in excess of £30m if all the add-ons are met.

The midfielder will travel with his new side to face Spurs on Monday, but Conte was in no mood to discuss the obvious fairytale storyline.

“I don’t remember a player that when he went away, came back with a great spirit of revenge,” Conte said. "Honestly, I don’t remember one.

“During my coaching, I always try to be honest with the players and give all the players the possibility to show me that they deserve to play. I don’t remember a player that had their revenge with me. What happens usually is that when players went away they went down, not up.”

However, Conte did not want to be too tough on Dele and stressed that the 25-year-old still has time to get his career back on track.

When asked why Dele's career had gone downhill, the boss said: “It is difficult to say something about this, for sure he is still young and his career is in his hands.

"He is very young and he has all the time to take his career again. I really think so.”