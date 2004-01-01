Arnaut Danjuma opts for Everton move

Arnaut Danjuma has agreed to join Everton and is set to arrive on loan for the rest of the season, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 25-year-old has been looking for a move for much of this month and was given permission by Villarreal to travel to England for talks.

Aston Villa, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester all showed interest, but in the end it was a choice of three for Danjuma.

He could have returned to former clubs Bournemouth or PSV Eindhoven, but instead he has decided to take on the relegation battle at Goodison Park.

Danjuma will join on loan with an option to make the move permanent subject to finalising a medical, which is booked in.

The prospective arrival of Danjuma will be a huge boost to Everton boss Frank Lampard, who has been looking for attacking options all January.

"We can see there that maybe can we get some more options for us at the top end of the pitch. We are certainly looking at that," said Lampard.