Assessing Carlo Ancelotti's First Month in Charge of Everton

​ Carlo Ancelotti has now been in charge of Everton for almost one month. His first five games as Everton manager read as follows: three wins, one draw, and one loss, with the club sitting 11th in the Premier League.





Here, 90min take a look at the signs of progress that have been made under the Italian's guidance.

Five League Games Played, Three Wins & Just One Defeat

​ Following his official appointment on the 21st of December, Ancelotti has overseen five Premier League fixtures. He watched his side defeat Burnley 1-0 on Boxing Day, before coming away 2-1 winners at Newcastle. A narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City was followed by a 1-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Yesterday, his side came back to draw 1-1 at the London Stadium against West Ham United.





Everton have risen from 13th to 11th position since Ancelotti was appointed. Helped by consecutive victories in his first two games, Everton have taken 10 points from a possible 15. Not a bad return.

Improvements in Defence With Just Four Goals Conceded ​

​ In Marco Silva's last five games as Everton manager, he watched his side concede 11 goals, losing three out of five in the process. Under Ancelotti, the team have tightened up at the back, letting in a mere four goals in five games in the league, with two of those conceded away at Manchester City.





At Goodison Park, Ancelotti's Everton have also recorded an impressive two clean sheets from two, winning both games 1-0 against Burnley and Brighton.

Calvert-Lewin's Rich Vein of Form ​

After netting just three times in 13 games under Marco Silva, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in five games under Ancelotti. He netted the winner against Burnley, before grabbing a brace at Newcastle. He was also on the scoresheet in Everton's draw against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.





Calvert-Lewin's form has not gone unnoticed, with plenty of noise surrounding an England call-up. With Harry Kane out injured, there is certainly a place in the squad up for grabs, and if he can continue scoring, he could be in line for a place in the Three Lions Euro 2020 squad.

FA Cup Defeat to Liverpool's Reserves a Low Point

While Everton's Premier League form has been impressive, they crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle. In Ancelotti's inaugural Merseyside Derby, he watched his full-strength side be outclassed by a Liverpool side made up of under-nine players...basically.





Such an insipid performance from his players will serve as an important reminder of the grand task Ancelotti has on his hands to transform Everton into a consistently competitive side. ​

Duncan Ferguson Influence Continues

After a dire run of results under Marco Silva, Duncan Ferguson was given the responsibility of steadying the ship until Everton appointed a replacement. For the three games he was in charge of, Ferguson recorded an impressive 3-1 home win over Chelsea, a 1-1 draw away at Old Trafford, and a stalemate against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

It appears as though Ferguson's initial impact on the players has continued, and perhaps Ancelotti can, in part, attribute an upturn in fortune to his right-hand man.