Assessing Where Luis Suarez Should Play His Football Next Season

Luis Suarez looks set to leave Barcelona on a free transfer, because the banter years at Barça just keep on giving.

It's unclear exactly where he will go next - he won't be short of offers to consider, but choosing the right move, especially at this tender stage in his career, will be critical.

Here, 90min have picked out a few of the options, and assessed them on their suitability.

Inter Miami

David Beckham's Inter Miami want to tempt striker Luis Suárez to sign for them, but the Uruguayan wants to continue at Barça. [md] pic.twitter.com/KUmEHUKmHQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 29, 2020

We'll start with something logical before we dive into some of the more, err, creative suggestions. Having already secured the safe if hardly exhilarating signing of Blaise Matuidi, David Beckham's franchise are after another, sexier 'designated player'...and there are few sexier than Suarez.

I mean, physically, there are, but in terms of his reputation and appeal to the South American fanbase, there are few who would appeal more to MLS' newest side.

Zlatan, at 37, absolutely ripped the soccer to shreds. God only knows what Suarez, still at the relative peak of his powers, could get up to.

Finances could clearly be a problem here, but it's not unfeasible.

Milan

? Sport: #ACMilan could launch a move for unwanted Barcelona striker Luis Suarez 'shortly'https://t.co/2NOCVY7KZ6 #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) August 24, 2020

Speaking of the bold Zlatan, with no agreement to keep the enigmatic Swede in place beyond the end of August, Milan might have a pretty massive hole in the squad to fill come September.

It seems just ridiculous enough to happen, doesn't it? Milan will want an experienced, proven, fearless striker to lead their line and smooth the transition into a new era under Stefano Pioli, and assuming they are prepared to cough up some hefty wages, then Suarez fits in like a glove.

The glove is a little bit too small and coming apart at the seems, but a glove that scores lots of goals regardless.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho on Luis Suarez: "Luis did something which is good and I love it. For this 90 minutes he forgot that he played for Liverpool. The only thing he was focused on was that match, his job, go to the final, win the Champions League." pic.twitter.com/RWk34ElQoK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 3, 2019

Suarez and Mourinho on the same team...I mean, could you imagine?

Season two of the documentary series, at the very least, would be some watch.

Al Sadd

Xavi must be feeling a bit lonely all the way out there in Qatar, especially now a return to Spain is off the cards for the time being thanks to Ronald Koeman.

Why wouldn't he, then, want to spend some of his owners' billions to bring in a former teammate, especially when that former team-mate will score about 100 goals a season?

Suarez is maybe a little early in his career to be heading out to the Middle East and wind things down, but the crazy money on offer, and the chance to work with Xavi again, might well sway him.

Everton

They wouldn't, would they? Nah, they wouldn't. They definitely wouldn't. They couldn't.

Could they?

You can just imagine him being brought off the bench at Anfield, with Liverpool defending a narrow 2-1 lead. Suarez in the box, standing on Joe Gomez's toes, catching Virgil van Dijk's nose with a sly elbow, starting a full-blown fist-fight with Andy Robertson, and, eventually, poking in an equaliser - before going full Adebayor and sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Kop.

Ajax

It's amazing to think that, despite being suspended for eight games for biting someone and then leaving the club while the suspension was active, Suarez remains on good terms with Ajax.

He was given an emotional send-off, complete with a standing ovation and a bespoke fireworks display after his departure was confirmed, and he later received a winners' medal after his former team-mates went on to win the Eredivisie title in 2011.

He scored 111 goals in 159 appearances for the Dutch side...they must be dreaming of a second spell.

Groningen

Alternatively, if a return to Amsterdam isn't forthcoming, there's always the chance he could go right back to his Dutch football roots and rejoin the club who gave him his break as a teenager.

It might seem ridiculous to suggest he could leave Barcelona for a side who just finished ninth in the Eredivisie, but Groningen have just re-signed Arjen Robben. Those two linking up for the first time could be fun, even at a combined age of 320.

Leeds

Leeds, Bielsa, Suarez. Has there ever been a more unholy trinity?

Whether it's Bielsa sending his staff to peak over fences, Suarez committing the most blatant handball in history to cheat Ghana out of the World Cup, or Leeds just...being Leeds...this has the potential to be the shithouse hattrick of Manchester United's nightmares.

Also, he's a big step up on Paddy Bamford.

Boca Juniors

Luis Suarez and Carlos Tevez, like some sort of misfitting sitcom duo, banging in goals and arguing with each other and coming together to conquer common foes from now until the end of time.

Imagine the fights over who gets to take a penalty? Make it so.

Rangers

Steven Gerrard is going for it with Rangers, evidently feeling that if he signs every attacker in world football, then eventually they'll be able to get the better of Celtic.

Kemar Roofe, Cedric Itten, Ianis Hagi and Jermain Defoe all joined the club permanently this summer, so why not throw former Liverpool team-mate Suarez into the mix?

Hell, Daniel Sturridge is available on a free, while Barcelona might listen to sensible loan bids for Philippe Coutinho - time to get the band back together and go for 55.