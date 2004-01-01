Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign Hertha's Matheus Cunha

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement in principal to sign Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha for around €30m (£26m).

The La Liga champions are on the hunt for more firepower this summer after declining to sign Lyon's Moussa Dembele permanently following the conclusion of his loan.

Cunha impressed with Hertha last season | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

They had pursued Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic but found the Serie A side unwilling to sell, so Atletico's attention quickly turned to Cunha.

Negotiations with Hertha appear to have been pretty easy as Sky Germany's Max Bielefeld revealed that an agreement has already been reached between the two sides, with Hertha accepting a bid of £26m plus bonuses.

Everton tried to involve themselves in the talks late on but failed with their own bid for the Brazilian, who is understood to favour a move to Spain over the Premier League.

It's now up to Atletico to agree personal terms with Cunha, but that is not expected to be a problem.

The 22-year-old endured a mixed season last year. In 27 Bundesliga appearances, he bagged a solid seven goals, but six of them came in the first eight games of the season.

Cunha did spend most of the campaign playing out on the left wing, and he even dropped into attacking midfield on occasion, so while his statistics are a little distorted because of that, it's safe to say that the Hertha man isn't exactly an out-and-out goalscorer.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Should Atleti get this deal over the line, Cunha would become Diego Simeone's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Rodrigo de Paul, Benjamin Lecomte and young winger Marcos Paulo.

Los Rojiblancos began this current season in the same way they ended the previous campaign. After two games, they sit top of La Liga with six points to their name and have already opened up a two-point lead over their rivals.