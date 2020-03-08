Barcelona 'Prioritise' Emerson Sale With 4 Premier League Sides Interested

​Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham and Everton have all contacted Barcelona regarding the availability of defender Emerson, who is currently plying his trade at Real Betis.

Emerson joined Real Betis on loan last season from Atlético Mineiro, and the move was made permanent in January 2019 for around £11m. However, unusually, the player's fee was split between Barça and Betis.

​Sport now report that should ​Barça wish to keep hold of Emerson permanently, they will have to part ways with a further €6m (£5.25m) - although Betis believe this fee is higher. However, while the Catalan giants are considering letting him stay with Betis for another year, their 'priority' is to pay the full transfer fee before shipping him off permanently elsewhere if a reasonable offer is made.





The report adds that due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Barça and indeed clubs from around the world, it could prove to be good business for the club to sell him for a profit. It is said that an offer of more than €20m would need to be made for La Blaugrana to consider sanctioning a sale.





​Premier League clubs ​West Ham , ​Everton , ​Newcastle and ​Tottenham are all said to have been in touch regarding the availability of the right-back, although no formal has yet been made.

Moreover, Barça are aware that the 21-year-old has had 'great growth' during his time with Betis, but accept that he still needs to develop. The fact that Emerson also does not own an EU passport means that it is 'almost impossible' for him to make the switch to Camp Nou for next season.





The report concludes that the decision 'has been made' to listen to offers for Emerson. The youngster has been hugely impressive with Betis this season, starting 23 of his side's 27 games in La Liga before play was halted.



