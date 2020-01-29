Barcelona's Rumoured ?100m Offer for Richarlison Unsurprisingly Rubbished By Everton

It comes as no surprise to hear that the rumours of Barcelona's staggering €100m bid for Everton's Richarlison has been revealed to be utter nonsense.





Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new striker all January transfer window following the injury sustained to Luis Suarez, with a flurry of names being linked to the Catalan giants as they bid for league and European success this term.

Everton rejected the offer immediately, unwilling to sell one of their prized assets as they look to strengthen their squad - rather than deplete it.#EFC reject Barcelona's £85m offer for Richarlison: https://t.co/yD0YnSx3xX pic.twitter.com/Ly1Iu6rOjY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2020

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Valencia's Rodrigo were a select few of the more believable, viable and indeed true options available. Meanwhile some more left-field possibilities such as Olivier Giroud were mentioned, although even that suggestion had some legs to it.





News ​broke on Wednesday evening of a potentially enormous ​ €100m bid for Richarlison by Sky Sports, a bid that both seemed astronomically overpriced while equally startlingly ridiculous.





When it's taken into consideration that ​Barça 's move for Rodrigo stalled after they refused to stump up the €30m fee being demanded, why they would then turn around and offer more than double that for the young Brazilian begs belief.





​Dominic King, and literally every other journalist on planet earth, has since poured freezing cold water over the lukewarm suggestions, stating that ​Everton are ' absolutely emphatic' that the Camp Nou outfit's bid is 'nonsense'. It is added that the Toffees just want to move on from the remarkable claims now, most likely to focus on their own transfer dealings.

Everton absolutely emphatic that the suggestion an £85m bid from Barcelona for Richarlison is nonsense. The matter, as far as they are concerned, is now closed  — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 29, 2020

Richarlison himself is currently embarking on his second season at Goodison Park after joining the club from Watford for around £35m in the summer of 2018. Even then the sum seemed hefty for a largely untested and inexperienced player, but he has since gone on to score 24 goals in 65 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.





New boss Carlo Ancelotti clearly favours the 22-year-old forward, choosing to play him as the second of two strikers alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a more traditional 4-4-2 setup.





Ancelotti is setting the foundations in place for a major overhaul of his squad in the summer, with discussions about the club's upcoming transfer strategy taking place at the beginning of January with a long-term plan in place.

​For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!