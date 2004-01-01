Ben Godfrey explains Erling Haaland confrontation

Ben Godfrey has discussed his clash with Erling Haaland during Everton's match with Manchester City, which saw the Norwegian lose his cool.

Godfrey started just his second match of the season against Man City, being played alongside James Tarkowski and Conor Coady in a back three.

Their efforts were largely focused on containing Haaland, and while the striker scored one goal, he wasn't able to add to his tally and grew frustrated with his opponents.

Godrey in particular seemed to anger Haaland with the Man City player losing his head at one point, directing an outburst at his opposite number.

After the match, which ended 1-1, the Everton man praised the Premier League top scorer and admitted that he'd upset him.

"It's always going to be tough," he said. "I don't need to tell you Erling Haaland's a good player. I just had to do my job."

"Yeah of course he was [upset]. You could see his reaction.

"He got his goal and is always causing people problems and it's those challenges you have to look forward to."

Everton manager Frank Lampard was asked about the matter and said that he was a fan of the darker side of Godfrey's game.

"Two physical lads," he told Premier League Productions.

"Erling Haaland, what a player, to see him in the flesh, he's a special player. I like that side of it with Ben Godfrey."

Haaland's anger was no doubt driven by the fact that his team failed to win, allowing Arsenal to pull further away at the top of the Premier League table.