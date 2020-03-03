Blow for Crystal Palace & Everton as Cenk Tosun Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun has picked up a knee injury in Crystal Palace training which could rule him out for the remainder of the season, putting his place in Turkey's Euro 2020 squad in jeopardy.

It may mean that the 28-year-old may not be seen in Palace colours again as his loan move expires in the summer and he will return to Goodison Park.

The Eagles are fearing the worst as they await scans that will reveal the full extent of the injury and how serious it is, according to ​The Athletic.

Everton are expected to continue paying his wages through his layoff, but if the injury is deemed very serious then the loan move may be terminated.





However, when the Turkish forward arrived from the Toffees in January, there was an option to make the deal permanent for a £20m fee as long as the Eagles avoided relegation.





At the moment, ​Palace sit 12th in the Premier League table and are nine points clear of the relegation zone so it's possible Tosun could potentially return to Selhurst Park next season - although £20m is steep for a striker who has been goalshy since arriving in England.

The injury leaves Palace short in the attacking department, with top goal scorer Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke their two options up top.

Tosun had made a brilliant initial impression when he headed in the opener against ​Manchester City on his first start for the club in an impressive 2-2 draw.

Three days later, he started against ​Southampton only to strain his hamstring and put himself out of action for three weeks. When he returned, he only made substitute appearances in the wins against Brighton and Newcastle.

 Man City trail Crystal Palace courtesy of Cenk Tosun's opener!#MCICRY pic.twitter.com/PBhbqjnVNv — 90min (@90min_Football) January 18, 2020

Another huge concern for the former Besiktas striker is that he could miss the Euros in the summer, which starts on 12 June.

Turkey are in Group A and are joined by Italy, Wales and Switzerland - not an easy group by any stretch.