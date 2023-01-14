Bournemouth set to win race for in-demand Lorient forward

Bournemouth are set to win the race for Lorient forward Dango Ouattara, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The Cherries are looking to bolster Gary O'Neil's squad as they bid to stave off relegation from the Premier League, with goalscoring a particular concern on the south coast.

Just 18 goals have been scored by Bournemouth in their 19 Premier League games to date, and they were without Dominic Solanke for the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

A number of Premier League clubs had been chasing the signature of Ouattara, including Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace, but 90min understands Bournemouth are set to conclude a deal worth £20m.

The Burkino Faso international is now set to travel to England to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical, and he could be available for Saturday's clash against fellow Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Ouattara has contributed six goals and six assists for Lorient this season and bagged one of each in the recent 2-2 draw with Monaco.

He'll provide competition for Solanke and Kieffer Moore up front, with Bournemouth looking to overturn a run of four successive Premier League defeats.