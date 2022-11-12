Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Bournemouth and Everton go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium just four days after squaring off in the Carabao Cup third round.
The Cherries emerged romping 4-1 victors after both sides opted to make wholesale changes, so there's probably not too much to read into that result.
Indeed, Bournemouth had lost four games in a row prior to Tuesday night's clash, including throwing away two-goal leads against both Tottenham and Leeds. As for Everton, they were also defeated last time out by a resurgent Leicester at Goodison Park.
Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and live streaming services.
Where are Bournemouth vs Everton playing?
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- Date: Saturday 12 November
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST
- VAR: Tony Harrington
- Referee: Craig Pawson
What TV channel is Bournemouth vs Everton on?
Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Football (studio updates only - the game is not available to watch live in the UK)
- BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)
Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the United States and Canada?
- Peacock Premium (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
