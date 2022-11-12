Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Bournemouth and Everton go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium just four days after squaring off in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Cherries emerged romping 4-1 victors after both sides opted to make wholesale changes, so there's probably not too much to read into that result.

Indeed, Bournemouth had lost four games in a row prior to Tuesday night's clash, including throwing away two-goal leads against both Tottenham and Leeds. As for Everton, they were also defeated last time out by a resurgent Leicester at Goodison Park.

Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and live streaming services.

Where are Bournemouth vs Everton playing?

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday 12 November

Saturday 12 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST

15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST VAR: Tony Harrington

Tony Harrington Referee: Craig Pawson

What TV channel is Bournemouth vs Everton on?

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Football (studio updates only - the game is not available to watch live in the UK)

(studio updates only - the game is not available to watch live in the UK) BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the United States and Canada?

Peacock Premium (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton highlights?