Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Bournemouth and Everton go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium just four days after squaring off in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Cherries emerged romping 4-1 victors after both sides opted to make wholesale changes, so there's probably not too much to read into that result.

Indeed, Bournemouth had lost four games in a row prior to Tuesday night's clash, including throwing away two-goal leads against both Tottenham and Leeds. As for Everton, they were also defeated last time out by a resurgent Leicester at Goodison Park.

Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and live streaming services.

Where are Bournemouth vs Everton playing?

  • Location: Bournemouth, England
  • Stadium: Vitality Stadium
  • Date: Saturday 12 November
  • Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 08:00 PST
  • VAR: Tony Harrington
  • Referee: Craig Pawson

What TV channel is Bournemouth vs Everton on?

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the UK?

  • Sky Sports Football (studio updates only - the game is not available to watch live in the UK)
  • BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV in the United States and Canada?

  • Peacock Premium (USA)
  • fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Everton highlights?

  • BBC Match of the Day (UK)
  • Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
  • Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)

Source : 90min