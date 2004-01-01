Brighton 0-0 Everton: Player ratings from disappointing draw

From the AMEX - Brighton moved another point clear of the relegation zone as they played out a disappointing draw with injury-hit Everton on Monday night.

In a tale as old as time, the Seagulls dominated possession and had the better chances, with Lewis Dunk forcing a good save from Robin Olsen in the second half.

Olsen was the busier of the two keepers, making three saves to Robert Sanchez's one, but the contest ultimately lacked quality with Everton in particular missing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was ruled out through injury.

Here's the player ratings from the goalless draw on the south coast.

BRIGHTON PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Dunk tangling with Richarlison | Pool/Getty Images

Robert Sanchez (GK) - 6/10 - Very nearly gifted Richarlison an opening with a heavy touch but just about recovered. Wasn't worked in the first half but pulled out a regulation stop to deny James Rodriguez.



Ben White (CB) - 6/10 - Galloped forward well on occasion. Another steady performance.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 6/10 - Always comfortable bringing the ball forward and distributed well. Clattered into Richarlison for a yellow card. Tested Olsen with an opportunistic header.



Joel Veltman (CB) - 6/10 - Cut out a few Everton counters. Has grown in stature as the season has worn on and Monday night was another composed display from the former Ajax man.

2. Wing backs & midfielders

Bissouma attempting the acrobatic overhead kick | Pool/Getty Images

Pascal Gross (RWB) - 6/10 - Definitely not your conventional right wing back. The position certainly doesn't get the best out of Gross and he was quiet throughout.



Adam Lallana (CM) - 5/10 - Could have set Welbeck up but didn't put enough weight on the pass and the chance went begging. Guilty on a number of occasions of choosing the wrong option.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 7/10 - An acrobatic overhead kick landed just on top of the goal. Always busy with the ball at his feet, topping the dribble standings alongside Trossard with three, and also made five tackles.



Jakub Moder (LWB) - 6/10 - Caught a volley sweetly early on that went wide after some intricate play. Nearly set up Welbeck but his cross was cleared.



Leandro Trossard (AM) - 6/10 - Buzzed around and looked lively in and around the box. Like Lallana, guilty of overthinking on the counter.

3. Forwards

Maupay was wasteful | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Neal Maupay (ST) - 5/10 - Had a good opening blocked by Mina as the game started to open up. Some lovely moments of link-up in the first half but also set up an Everton counter with a loose ball into the middle of the pitch and turned like a truck when presented with shooting chances later on.



Danny Welbeck (ST) - 5/10 - Pretty anonymous in the opening period. Saw a bit more action in the second period and got some shots away but none particularly troubled Olsen.

4. Substitutes

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - N/A



Dan Burn - N/A

EVERTON PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Mina went off injured | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Robin Olson (GK) - 6/10 - Like Sanchez, didn't have a shot to save in the first 45 minutes. Did excellently to tip Dunk's flicked header over the bar.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 7/10 - Probably Everton's standout defender. Made one superb block and was assertive all night long in the tackle.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 6/10 - An important block denied Maupay from close range. Pretty solid all in all before an injury ended his outing before the hour mark.



Michael Keane (CB) - 6/10 - Marshalled his defence well, especially once Mina was withdrawn. Booked for a reducer on Lallana.

6. Wing backs & midfielders

Holgate dropped into defence after Mina's injury | Pool/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - 6/10 - The Everton captain was extremely vocal throughout and got forward well down the right. Great block to deny Lallana. Was guilty of losing possession too easily at times, mind.



Mason Holgate (CM) - 7/10 - Moved into midfield, where he has played before though it's obviously not his natural position. Some of his passing was brilliant, including one raking crossfield pass to pick out Coleman. Important header to deny Welbeck, too.



Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 5/10 - Neat and tidy in possession but delivered no cutting edge when Everton got forward.



Tom Davies (CM) - 5/10 - Messed up the first big opening of the game, heading wide when unmarked from Coleman's delivery. Sent one shot blazing over before he was substituted.



Lucas Digne (LWB) - 6/10 - A pretty reserved outing from the Frenchman. On course to beat his best assist tally in England with two needed to beat his haul of seven in 2019/20, but he had little opportunity to create anything here.

7. Forwards

Rodriguez couldn't make the difference | Pool/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (SS) - 5/10 - Sent a free kick sailing over Sanchez's goal early on. His quality might have been the difference between the sides on another day but it wasn't to be.



Richarlison (ST) - 5/10 - Led the line in Calvert-Lewin's absence. Had just 15 touches in the first half - only goalkeeper Olsen and Welbeck (both 14) registered fewer. Similarly quiet in the second.

8. Substitutes

Alex Iwobi - 5/10 - Great chance to win it late on but sent his effort well wide.



Nathan Broadhead - N/A

