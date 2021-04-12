Brighton vs Everton preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton will look to keep their top-four hopes alive when they travel to the AMEX Stadium to meet Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are without a win in their last four games, with their draw against Crystal Palace last time out their only point in that time. The Toffees have fallen to eighth in the table, but with two games in hand, there's still time for Everton to get back into the race.

They'll fancy their chances against Brighton, but the Seagulls' recent form will have them sweating a little. Brighton won two games on the bounce before meeting Manchester United, who needed a late comeback to avoid a defeat of their own last week.

Here's 90min's rundown of everything you need to know about the game.

Is Brighton vs Everton on TV?

When is the match? Monday 12 April

What time is kick off? 20:15 (BST)

Where is it played? AMEX Stadium

TV Channel? Sky Sports (UK), NBC Universo (US)

Referee? Darren England

Brighton team news

Centre-backs Adam Webster and Dan Burn have both recovered from injuries and are available for selection, although Webster is unlikely to feature heavily (if at all) after a period of two months on the sidelines.

Solly March and Tariq Lamptey both remain unavailable, while Florin Andone and Aaron Connolly will face late fitness tests. There could be a recall for Percy Tau, who has served his quarantine and is now back among the group.

Everton team news

Pickford is not expected back yet | Pool/Getty Images

Everton's midfield has been ravaged by injuries to Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Bernard, while Andre Gomes is also expected to miss out with a hamstring injury. Allan and Alex Iwobi may be back in contention after their own issues.

The game may come too soon for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has been out with an abdominal injury. The England international has returned to training, but Ancelotti has already vowed to be careful with his return.

Predicted lineups

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Veltman, Dunk; Groß, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Trossard; Maupay, Welbeck.

Everton: Olsen; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Digne, Rodriguez; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Recent results

Brighton were unlucky against United | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Brighton



Manchester United 2-1 Brighton (04/04)

Brighton 3-0 Newcastle (20/03)

Southampton 1-2 Brighton (14/03)

Brighton 1-2 Leicester (06/03)

West Brom 1-0 Brighton (27/02)

Everton



Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace (05/04)

Everton 0-2 Manchester City (20/03)

Everton 1-2 Burnley (13/03)

Chelsea 2-0 Everton (08/03)

West Brom 0-1 Everton (04/03)

Prediction

Ancelotti will expect to get back to winning ways here | Pool/Getty Images

Despite what the table might have you believe, this is a tough game to call. Everton are a high-ranking team playing poorly, and they're up against a struggling Brighton side who are far better than their league position would suggest.

With an injury crisis in midfield and the unconvincing form of Calvert-Lewin, who has just three goals in his last 15 games, it's safe to say Everton aren't at their best. But they should still have enough about them to beat Brighton.

Brighton do know how to make things awkward and they won't go down with a fight, but expect Everton to get a positive result...just.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Everton

