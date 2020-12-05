Burnley 1-1 Everton: Player Ratings as Clarets Hold Toffees to Draw

Everton came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley took the lead inside three minutes. Allan sloppily conceded possession deep inside his own half and Robbie Brady capitalised, stroking past Jordan Pickford from the edge of the box.

Everton levelled the scores on the stroke of half time through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who typically turned home Richarlison's pinpoint cross with a lunging finish.

11 goals in 11 Premier League games! ?



Where would Everton be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin? ?‍♂️#BUREVE pic.twitter.com/tpMTFjAZNJ — 90min (@90min_Football) December 5, 2020

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half, but Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford both produced terrific saves to keep out James Rodriguez and Chris Wood.

Let's get into some player ratings

Burnley

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pope denied Calvert-Lewin in the first half | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Produced a great reaction stop to keep out Calvert-Lewin in the first half, and a terrific fingertip save to deny Rodriguez in the second.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - 7/10 - Demonstrated great anticipation to intercept a Pickford pass and produced a terrific cross that Rodriguez almost turned home. Kept out Richarlison with an excellent block in the second half.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 5/10 - Got away with allowing Calvert-Lewin to escape from his clutches early in the first half, but the Everton striker did the same on the stroke of half time to equalise. Otherwise solid as Everton failed to break down the Burnley backline in the second half.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Both Mee and Tarkowski struggled to contend with the movement and pace of Calvert-Lewin, but were robust and frustrated the Everton forward line.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Unable to get forward as much as Lowton on the opposite flank with Iwobi forcing him sit a little deeper. Solid defensively.

2. Midfielders

Brady opened the scoring for Burnley | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Robbie Brady (RM) - 7/10 - Making his first Premier League start of the season, he opened the scoring with a really well taken finish from the edge of the area inside three minutes. He did peak quite early and was subsequently relatively quiet.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Picked out Brady with a first time pass for Burnley's opening goal, but was eased off the ball by Allan in the build up to Everton's equaliser.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 7/10 - Put in a real shift, harrying Everton's busy midfield and crunching into tackles. Had an effort from the edge of the box defelcted wide in the second half.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 5/10 - Was kept relatively quiet by Iwobi, but provided one piece of magic to dance past Allan in the second half. Flashed a good chance well wide at the death.

3. Forwards

Rodriguez led the line for Burnley | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 5/10 - Probably the second best Rodriguez on display. Had a lot of joy in behind in the first 20 minutes, but had a quieter second half and was replaced with a quarter of an hour remaining.



Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Could have doubled Burnley's lead in the first half, holding the ball up well before combining with McNeil, but he was denied by Pickford.

4. Substitutes

Barnes came on in the second half | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ashley Barnes - 5/10



Josh Benson - N/A

Everton

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pickford started between the sticks for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 7/10 - Spread himself well to keep out Wood with his feet with the Burnley striker clean through on goal in the first half, and a fantastic diving save to deny the Burnley man once more in the second.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 7/10 - Pulled off a fantastic interception to prevent Rodriguez poking home Lowton's cross. Moved to left back following Delph's injury as Everton switched to a back four. Really solid defensively, didn't get forward as much as Iwobi on the opposite flank.



Yerry Mina (CB) - 6/10 - Made a great interception to prevent the ball rushing through to a lingering Barnes in the six yard area. Typically solid self.



Michael Keane (CB) - 7/10 - Cleared and headed anything and everything and enjoyed a real battle with the similarly physical Chris Wood.

6. Wingbacks & Midfielders

Iwobi was really lively | Pool/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi (RWB) - 6/10 - Absolutely fizzing with energy in the first half. Hardly beaten defensively and looked really dangerous when marauding forward with the ball at his feet. Picked out Calvert-Lewin with a pinpoint cross early in the first half from which the Everton forward almost equalised. Quieter going forward in the second half.



Allan (CM) - 6/10 - Gifted possession to Westwood with a loose pass, resulting in Burnley taking the lead. Moved into his preferred deeper midfield role following the system switch triggered by Delph's injury and was much more effective. Influential in Everton's equaliser, winning the ball back in midfield and picking out Richarlison.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 6/10 Another beneficiary of Everton's system switch, with the three in midfield enabling him to stretch his legs and get forward more after a quiet opening 25 minutes.



Fabian Delph (LWB) - 5/10 - Forced off on the 26-minute mark after pulling his hamstring following a burst of pace.

7. Forwards

Calvert Lewin levelled the scores | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (RW) - 6/10 Brought a good save out of Pope with a curling effort from the edge of the box in the second half. Produced flashes of genius and occasional sloppiness in possession.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 7/10 - Drifted in between the Burnley centre halves to flick Iwobi's cross goal-wards - but he was denied a classic DCL goal by Pope. Did then manage to net a vintage DCL goal on the stroke of half time, stretching to poke home from close range.



Richarlison (LW) - 7/10 - Tested Pope after getting the better of Lowton with a fabulous first touch. Picked out Calvert-Lewin with a fabulous first time cross for Everton's equaliser.

8. Substitutes

Gomes came on in the first half | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Andre Gomes - 6/10



Gylfi Sigurosson - N/A