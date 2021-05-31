Carlo Ancelotti added to Real Madrid's manager shortlist

Real Madrid are contemplating making an offer to bring Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for someone to replace former boss Zinedine Zidane, who recently resigned. The three-time Champions League-winning coach confessed that he did not feel he was getting the respect and compassion he deserved from those above him.

Most of the early rumours have named Mauricio Pochettino as Real's preferred candidate, but the fact he has a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain has made things complicated and therefore other options are being explored.

Antonio Conte and Raul Gonzalez are in the picture, while Belgium's Roberto Martinez has also been mentioned, and now Cadena SER have thrown Ancelotti's name into the ring too.

Real informally reached out to Ancelotti's camp last week to gauge his interest in returning to the Bernabeu, and the Italian is said to have confessed that he would not be able to turn down the chance to head back to Spain.

Ancelotti led Real to Champions League glory | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton are aware of Ancelotti's interest and have already started looking for potential replacements in case things progress any further.

Ancelotti spent two years in Madrid between 2013 and 2015, proving to be very popular with both the club and the fans. He won both the Champions League and Copa del Rey in 2014, but his failure to win La Liga contributed to his controversial departure.

It seems as though Real are open to trying again, although Ancelotti dismissed the idea of returning to Spain when the question was first put to him last month.

"This is good publicity for me to be linked with Real Madrid but it is not true," he said (via The Times). "I am really happy to stay here.

Ancelotti has talked down the idea | Pool/Getty Images

"We have difficulties, of course, but I feel good at Everton and my target is to make Everton better and better every year."

That was, however, before this latest report claims contact between Los Blancos and Ancelotti was established, so if this story is to believed, it's possible that things may have changed.

