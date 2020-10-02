Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp Among September Manager of the Month Nominees

The Premier League have named the first manager of the month nominees for the 2020/21 season, with Merseyside duo Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti joining Leicester's Brendan Rodgers and Aston Villa's Dean Smith on a four-manager shortlist.

Liverpool's title defence has started with a bang, as Klopp's Reds scraped past Leeds in a 4-3 opening-day bonanza. It looked like a tough couple of fixtures would follow, but 10-man Chelsea were swept aside at Stamford Bridge, before Arsenal were dismissed at Anfield on Monday night to leave the defending champions with nine points from nine.

Leading from the touchline ?‍?



Which boss should be named @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for September?



➡️ https://t.co/Thu2BfOxn6 pic.twitter.com/XADA7SX9iT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2020

If their impressive start has been tainted by one thing, it's the fortunes of Ancelotti's Blues. The Italian has overhauled his squad this summer, and a new look midfield have seen the Goodison Park side keep pace with their esteemed rivals early on. They've beaten Spurs, West Brom and Crystal Palace, and look good money for a return to European football next season.

Neither Merseyside club are top of the division after three games, however, as Leicester City - champions in 2016 - have that honour. Rodgers' Foxes have stormed through the opening stages, notably thrashing Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad, and having scored 12 goals already, they are the early pace-setters.

Who gets your vote for September's Barclays Manager of the Month this @PremierLeague season? It’s #AllToPlayFor ⚽️



Voting closes at 12pm on Monday 5th October. Vote here ? https://t.co/lJZ8kQ5K3e pic.twitter.com/8Tl6ROhUwA — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) October 2, 2020

Aston Villa are the only other team with a 100% record, with Smith having led them to wins over Sheffield United at Fulham. The Villa boss is the fourth nominee, as the Midlands club look to build on a shakey 2019/20 season with a comfortable consolidating campaign this time around.

It's expected to be a tight race for the award, and you can vote for your winner via the Premier League website.