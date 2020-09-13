Carlo Ancelotti Bullish on Everton Chances After Opening Day Win

Everton managed Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that the Toffees can ‘compete with everyone’ this season. following three major signings in the transfer market and an opening 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure all started the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Everton took advantage of a woeful Spurs to claim all three points courtesy of a second-half header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

5 - James Rodríguez is the first Premier League debutant to create at least five chances since Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal in August 2014. Dazzling. pic.twitter.com/sGkb0JWMmv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2020

With opinions divided since his permanent transfer from Real Madrid, James in particular shone. The Colombian was central to Everton’s threat and was the first player to create five chances on his Premier League debut since Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal six years ago.

Ancelotti, who demanded greater influence over the club’s recruitment strategy during the summer and was granted it by owner Farhad Moshiri, has been seeking to turn around an underperforming team, which finished 12th in the Premier League in 2019/20 despite major investment.

The three-time Champions League winning coach was brought in last season to achieve better for a club with lofty ambitions, and Sunday’s win over Spurs marked a perfect start to a new chapter.

"We are satisfied, I am satisfied, the performance of the team was brilliant,” Ancelotti remarked in post-match comments to the media after the game.

“I am pleased we started the season well and we showed we can compete which is the most important message to take. We can compete with everyone if the spirit is good, if the attitude is good and the players showed this.”

Meanwhile, Gary Neville told 90min ahead of the new season: “I’d like to think Everton, finally, with Carlo Ancelotti could get it right. As in, at least punch their weight, let alone lunch above their weight. Everton haven’t punched their own weight for a few years now, even though they’ve invested.

“You go to that ground and see the fans, and they deserve better.”

Everton play their first home game of the season against West Brom in next Saturday’s early kick-off.

