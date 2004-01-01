Carlo Ancelotti Confirms James Rodriguez Injury Blow for Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that James Rodriguez will not play in this weekend’s Premier League clash with Southampton due to an injury the summer signing sustained during last Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

James completed the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, but a challenge with Virgil van Dijk during the first half of the contest has left the Colombian with a knock from which he hasn’t recovered.

James suffered a knock against Liverpool in the last game | Pool/Getty Images

“James had a problem during the game. He had a mis-timed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available against Southampton,” Ancelotti explained as he spoke to the press at Thursday lunchtime.

Club captain Seamus Coleman has also been ruled out after being forced off through injury just half an hour into the derby. He was replaced on the right by summer signing Ben Godfrey, who is usually a centre-back, but natural replacement Jonjoe Kenny has a chance of returning.

“Seamus Coleman had an injury during the [Liverpool] game. I think he will be out for two or three weeks, it’s not a big problem. Jonjoe Kenny is back. He started training with the team yesterday and I think he will be available for the next game,” Ancelotti said of the right-back situation.

Seamus Coleman also got injured against Liverpool | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The loss of James is a big blow for Everton. With three goals and three assists to his name, the former Real Madrid player is a major reason the Toffees are top of the Premier League table five games into the campaign and had a 100% record prior to facing Liverpool.

Not only is it a loss for Everton and their fans, James has been a popular selection among Fantasy Premier League players, many of whom will now be scrambling to replace him in their weekend lineups.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!