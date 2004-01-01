Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Rumours Linking Sami Khedira With Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has said he'd be happy to work with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira again after the German spoke about his 'dream' to play in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has dropped down Juve's pecking order this season after failing to secure a move away in the summer, and will inevitably depart the club once his contract expires.

Khedira is yet to appear for Andrea Pirlo this season | Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Khedira is said to be assessing his options regarding his future but after playing in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A, it appears the Premier League may be his preferred next move.

The German said he "would never say no again" to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and also described Ancelotti as a "great personality", believing he's doing a "great job" at Goodison Park.

Khedira played under Ancelotti for two seasons before he departed for Juventus in the summer of 2015. The midfielder lifted the Champions League and Copa del Rey under Carletto's tutelage.

The Italian boss, meanwhile, has welcomed a reunion in the wake of the 33-year-old's comments.

"I have good memories of him at Real Madrid, he’s a fantastic professional,” Ancelotti said at a press conference (via Football Italia).

Ancelotti guided Los Blancos to La Decima in 2014 | Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

“I’d like to work with him, but he wouldn’t be the only one. In my career, I have coached fantastic players, I have good memories of all.

“But there’s a lot between here and to say that they will come to Everton.”

Despite their superb summer business which saw two fine midfielders in the form of Abdoulaye Doucure and Allan arrive at Goodison Park, there is still a need for another body in midfield.

Everton may look to bolster their midfield options despite buying astutely in that area in the summer | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Andre Gomes often flatters to deceive, while Gylfi Sigurdsson is nowhere near the player he once was.

However, with the veteran Khedira an industrious box-to-box type of midfielder, he isn't exactly the profile to Toffees need to take the creative burden off James Rodriguez.