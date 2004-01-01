Carlo Ancelotti Expects Moise Kean to Return to Everton at the End of the Season

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he expects Moise Kean to return to Goodison Park at the end of the season following the conclusion of his loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kean joined the French champions on a season-long deal at the end of the transfer window, and has scored four goals in his last two outings for his new club.

Moise Kean's Everton career never really took off - but Carlo Ancelotti wants him back | Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, the forward's move to PSG did not come with the option to make the move permanent, and when asked if he expected Kean to return to Everton once his loan was completed, Ancelotti replied [via the Liverpool Echo]: “That’s what the contract says.

"I didn't speak with him but I saw him score four goals in two games. This is good. This is good for Paris Saint-Germain, for him and for us also.

"We decided to allow him to go on loan, to play more, to have more opportunity to play more. He is showing his quality and he will be back next season."

Everton did not initially miss the presence of Kean after starting the season in sparkling fashion and with first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the form of his life.

Everton have never won a Premier League game in Richarlison's absence | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, the Toffees are slightly short on attacking options with Richarlison still suspended after his red card in the Merseyside derby. Everton have never won a Premier League game without the Brazilian since his 2018 move from Watford, but Ancelotti is aiming to break that duck against Newcastle on Sunday.

"I know this statistic but I can say two things: Richarlison is a really important player for us and the club and, second, it is time for us to win to break this statistic," Ancelotti added.

"Because this is the time. Richarlison is an important player and we have the possibility to replace him well maybe with different characteristics but with good players.

"So we don't want to focus too much on the fact that Richarlison is not here - we still have a good squad and if we do our best then we have the possibility to win.”