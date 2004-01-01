Carlo Ancelotti gives injury update on James Rodriguez ahead of West Brom clash

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he expects James Rodriguez to be fit for Everton's trip to West Brom on Thursday, after the midfielder missed his side's win over Southampton with a minor knock.

Even without Rodriguez, the Toffees managed to get the job done on Monday night, with Richarlison grabbing the only goal in a 1-0 win. The result moved Everton level on points with Merseyside rivals Liverpool with a game in hand.

The Toffees will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on West Brom, and it is likely that Rodriguez, as well as Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman who were also absent against the Saints, will all feature.

Speaking before Monday's match, Ancelotti said (via Liverpool Echo): "They had little problems in training this week and so I prefer to give them a rest to be ready for the next game. We have a busy schedule, we play again on Thursday, but they will recover soon. They are really light problems."

After a promising start to life at Everton, where he managed three goals and three assists in his first five games, Rodriguez has not been quite as productive in recent weeks. That has not affected his popularity with the Toffees faithful though, and he remains one of Ancelotti's most creative players.

Tom Davies and James Rodriguez should both feature against West Brom | Pool/Getty Images

Davies' return to the fray against West Brom is another big boost. The midfielder put in an excellent display in the Merseyside derby recently and has been a solid contributor all season.

The match will see Sam Allardyce face off against one of his former clubs, who he departed after just six months in charge back in May 2018. The Baggies will be desperate for a win as they are nine points from safety with just 12 games left to play.