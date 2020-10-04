Carlo Ancelotti Hints at Long-Term Future With Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he hopes to remain manager of Everton for 'more than three years', as he plans to spend longer on Merseyside than he has at his other recent jobs.

Less than two weeks after parting ways with Serie A side Napoli, Everton swooped to hire Ancelotti in December 2019. The legendary Italian coach and former player took over after Duncan Ferguson oversaw four unbeaten matches as a temporary caretaker.

Ancelotti (left) alongside his assistant manager Duncan Ferguson | Pool/Getty Images

After a glittering playing career starring for Roma and Arrigo Sacchi's revered Milan side of the late 1980s, Ancelotti has spent the majority of his coaching career in charge of European elite, with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich making up a star-studded CV, which includes three Champions League wins.

Speaking ahead of Everton's trip to Newcastle United on Sunday, Ancelotti touched upon the differences between some of his previous appointments, via the Daily Mail: "Every club has its own goal.

"At Real Madrid the target is to win, here we want to be competitive in the Premier League and to reach Europe. It’s a bit different.

In this first part of the season the squad has performed well and shown determination. Let’s keep it up! #COYB pic.twitter.com/IMrmr94U5B — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) October 4, 2020

"Of course we would like to win, I think we are going to win, but it takes time, a little bit longer than at other top teams I managed."

Following a seven-and-a-half year spell as manager of Milan between 2001 and 2009, Ancelotti has never lasted more than two seasons at any of his five subsequent clubs.

However, the 61-year-old - who's current deal runs until 2024 - suggested that run may end now he's at Everton.

He said: "The fact is I feel good here. I would like to stay more than two or three years that I've usually done in the past with other clubs.

"I would like to stay a little bit more because the project is also different. The project was really clear and ambitious when I first met the owners. It’s the reason I signed the contract. I’m really happy here. I like where I live and work. I have said before Everton is a family club and I like to work at a family club."