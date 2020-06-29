Carlo Ancelotti Hopes Everton Can Compete for Premier League Title 'Soon'

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he is hopeful that Everton can start challenging for the Premier League title 'soon'.





When he's not forgetting long-serving players in his squad, the Italian is working hard to turn around the Toffees' fortunes and to date has recorded six wins and four draws from his first 14 matches in the hotseat.





Those results have put Everton into a position to compete for European football next season, but the three-time Champions League winner is setting his sights even higher.





"I hope soon Everton has to be competitive and fight for the first position of the Premier League with Liverpool, with Chelsea, with Tottenham, with Manchester United, with all the big teams," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.





"I don't know how long it takes but I hope that soon we are able to compete. We have a young squad with young players with a lot of skills, a lot of ability. I think just the fact that we can improve this skill and this ability can give us more opportunity to stay at the top."





While it might not be music to the club's supporters, Ancelotti insisted that Everton must be looking at the work done by their rivals Liverpool for inspiration on how to better themselves over the coming seasons.





The Crimson Eyebrow is on the lookout for summer additions at Everton

"I think that Liverpool did a fantastic job in the last five years," Ancelotti added. "When Jurgen came, and year-by-year they improved their squad. I think this is the way that we have to follow - to improve the squad year-by-year."





One way that could be done is through the reinforcements during the upcoming transfer window, although Ancelotti maintained that his side do not need 'a lot' of additions in order to be challenging at the right end of the Premier League table.





One such signing could be Brazilian central defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who the Toffees have been tracking for a number of months, while links to James Rodriguez have been prevalent ever since last summer.





