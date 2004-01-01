Carlo Ancelotti Insists There Is 'No Way' Lucas Digne Can Leave Everton This Summer



Carlo Ancelotti has insisted there is 'no way' Everton will sell key players in order to fund a summer spending spree, amid rumours of Chelsea interest in Lucas Digne.





Frank Lampard's Stamford Bridge rebuild has already started with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. The Blues are reportedly keen to bolster their defensive options next, with clean-sheets proving difficult to come by in 2019/20.





Chelsea have supposedly been put off by first-choice target Ben Chilwell by a £75m price tag and 26-year-old Digne has been outlined as a cheaper alternative.





Carlo Ancelotti on the sidelines at Goodison Park

However, Toffees boss Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to keep hold of his most important stars.





When asked if any of his top players could leave, the Italian replied (via the Daily Mail): "No way. At this moment, there are a lot of rumours.





"Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he or anyone else can leave."





The likes of Mason Holgate, Richarlison and most recently Yerry Mina have also been linked with transfers away from the blue half of Merseyside in recent weeks.





Speaking ahead of the clash with Tottenham on Monday night, Ancelotti was also asked about potential target Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.





Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in action for Southampton

Southampton recently stripped Højbjerg of his captaincy duties on the south coast after revealing his desire to play Champions League football.





The Denmark international was previously at Ancelotti's former club Bayern Munich, albeit before the Italian arrived in Germany, and the manager refused to rule out making a move this summer.





"I know Højbjerg he's a good player," the Everton boss said.





"He is playing for Southampton, so I don't want to talk about another Premier League player and that we are playing against soon. I can give an opinion about him at the end of the season."



