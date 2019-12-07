Carlo Ancelotti Interested in Bringing Hirving Lozano to Everton After Brief Napoli Spell Together

Everton are said to be interested in signing Hirving Lozano, who Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti briefly worked with while at Napoli.​

Lozano signed for the Azzurri in the summer but has so far failed to live up to his club record €42m price tag. The Mexican has managed two Serie A goals this season and has also lacked creativity, registering just one assist.

It is a far cry from the eye-catching form that he showcased at PSV Eindhoven between 2017 and 2019. During that time, Lozano hit 40 goals and racked up 23 assists from only 79 games in all competitions, earning a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in world football in the process.

Despite his underwhelming start to life in Naples, Ancelotti remains an admirer of the 24-year-old, with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reporting (via ​Calcio Mercato) that he is interested in bringing the forward to Goodison Park.

A stumbling block in the deal could be Lozano's lengthy contract. His current deal with Napoli does not expire until 2024, meaning that the Toffees would have to submit a hefty offer to stand any chance of securing his services.

Everton are enduring a torrid season and are currently marooned in the Premier League mid-table mire, seven points clear of the relegation places but ten adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

The Toffees' recruitment over the past few seasons has received ​significant criticism and Ancelotti has held transfer talks with the club's board over their ​policy moving forward. The former ​Real Madrid boss is thought to be planning a ​significant cull of players in the summer as he looks to shape his squad.





G ylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin and even England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford are all believed to be playing for their futures, with Ancelotti unimpressed with the players he has inherited.





In terms of incomings, the Toffees have been ​linked with a move for former Liverpool man Emre Can, while they have also ​reignited their interested in Gremio forward Everton.

