Carlo Ancelotti Keen to Make £30m Gabriel His First Everton Signing

​Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to make £30m-rated Brazilian centre-back Gabriel his first summer signing.

Gabriel joined French side Lille as a 19-year-old in January 2017 after being plucked from obscurity while playing in Brazil's second-tier.

Ancelotti joined ​Everton in December but after the club's summer transfer spending of more than £100m, the Italian was not afforded the luxury of any January signings.

However, as reported by the ​Mirror, Ancelotti has identified Gabriel as the man to solidify Everton's defence and are set to secure his signature when this current campaign concludes, whenever that may be.

The deal for the 22-year-old is thought to be in the region of £30m as Ancelotti looks to bring in a fourth option at centre-back alongside one of ​Michael Keane, Yerry Mina or Mason Holgate.

After a loan spell in the French top flight with Troyes followed by a four-month stint in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb's second team, Gabriel broke into Lille's starting XI in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, becoming a stalwart of the side since.

This season, the Brazil Under-20 international has had his first taste of Champions League football with Les Dogues after playing a key role in their second-place finish last year. Gabriel played every minute of Lille's European adventure as the French club picked up a single point from a tricky group including last season's semi-finalists Ajax and Chelsea.

The Blues scored four goals across the two games when they came up against Gabriel's side but this Champions League experience is exactly what Ancelotti has been crying out for in the heart of his somewhat leaky defence.

Since Ancelotti's arrival, Everton have conceded 17 goals in 12 games, a tally which can only be topped by relegation candidates Aston Villa, Bournemouth and West Ham. The recruitment of Gabriel may be a step in the right direction, but there is much work to be done if Ancelotti wants to turn Everton into true Champions League contenders.