Carlo Ancelotti Named September's Premier League Manager of the Month

Carlo Ancelotti has been named September's Premier League Manager of the Month after a perfect start to his first full season in charge of Everton.

Instilled as the club's boss last December, the Italian was unable to inspire a dramatic turnaround after replacing Marco Silva, with the Toffees finishing up in 12th place.

This season, after a summer of impressive recruitment, the legendary manager has overseen four wins from his side's opening four games as Everton sit atop the Premier League table.

Due to the impressive form of his new-look side, he has been awarded with the first Manager of the Month award of the season.

Singling out where his side were weakest last season, the 61-year-old underwent an overhaul of his midfield, bringing in Allan from Napoli, Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford and James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The trio have been key to the Toffees' success thus far, starting with a 1-0 win away at Tottenham.

That victory was followed up with a thumping 5-2 home success over newly-promoted West Brom to get the Goodison Park wheels firmly in motion. A trip to Crystal Palace followed, but while the win had an air of controversy about it, it was nevertheless another assured display from Ancelotti's side, who left Selhurst Park as 2-1 victors.

Just prior to the international break they continued their fine form, hitting four goals past Brighton in a 4-2 win to ensure they sat top of the Premier League table ahead of matchday five.

While midfield reinforcements have changed the outlook on Merseyside, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leading the line in magnificent fashion under his new manager. Carrying over his form from the latter end of the previous campaign, the English striker in on six goals already in the division, unsurprisingly earning himself September's Player of the Month award.

