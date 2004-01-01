Carlo Ancelotti offers injury update on Jordan Pickford after Burnley loss

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set for a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the rib injury that forced him off during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Burnley.

Pickford was seen clutching at his side midway through the first half after diving to try to stop a shot from Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and after initially trying to play on, he was forced to accept defeat in the 43rd minute.

Pickford was unable to continue | Pool/Getty Images

The England number one missed four games last month because of a rib injury, so to see him suffer something similar against Burnley has sparked fears that there could be something more serious which needs to be addressed.

"We don't know," manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via the Liverpool Echo) when asked about the severity of Pickford's latest injury. "He has exactly the same problem as the month when he was out for two or three games.



"He has a scan on Monday and we will see after the scan. I hope that Jordan can recover soon but we have to see, we have to check.

Ancelotti was unsure of the severity of the injury | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"It is not going to be a big, big problem because it is the same problem [as before]. It is true he was out for two to three games but I hope he can recover soon."

In Pickford's place, Ancelotti was forced to call on 21-year-old Joao Virginia, who managed to keep a clean sheet in his first 47 minutes of Premier League action.

Regular reserve Robin Olsen has missed the last four league games through injury, but he returned to training in the build-up to the Burnley game and may well be fit enough to feature after the international break, when Crystal Palace will travel to Goodison Park on 3 April.

Olsen has been out with his own injury | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ancelotti will be relieved to have a little time off now to try to get things back on track. Alongside injuries to his top two goalkeepers, the boss must also address Everton's recent downturn in form which has seen them lose their last two Premier League games.

The Toffees currently sit sixth in the league table, but if results go against them on Sunday and Monday, they could find themselves down in eighth, five points adrift of the top four.

