Carlo Ancelotti Planning Talks With Moise Kean Over Everton Future as Toffees Monitor Rafael Borré

​Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he is ready to give forward Moise Kean more time to adapt to life in England.

The 19-year-old was seen as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe when he arrived from Juventus during the summer, but he is yet to score in any of his 16 appearances this season.

Kean recently had to deal with the humiliation of being substituted just 18 minutes after being brought on in a recent 1-1 draw with ​Manchester United, but Ancelotti admitted (via ​The Mirror) that he is still a huge fan of the teenager.

“Moise Kean did very well last year and we tried to buy him at ​Napoli, but Everton arrived first," he said.

“He is a top talent, but he is 19 years old and he has to adapt. He arrived here in a new country, new team-mates, everything was new here for him.

“I had the same problem with Hirving Lozano at Napoli, who is not 19 years old, but 23, 24. It takes time. When I was a player I remember Michel Platini arrived from Saint-Étienne to ​Juventus, it took six months – and that was Platini.”





Ancelotti is expected to meet with Kean to discuss the situation with him, but it appears as though the young forward has nothing to worry about just yet.





However, Argentinian outlet Radio Continental (via ​AS) suggest that Kean's future is far from certain as the Toffees are actually plotting a January move for River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré.





The 24-year-old has bagged eight goals in 13 appearances this season and has also attracted interest from ​Atlético Madrid, who still own 50% of his rights after selling him back in 2017.

Everton are prepared to offer as much as €15m to try and bring Borré to the club in January, suggesting that they may be looking for alternatives to the inconsistent Kean.





The club do still have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has managed seven goals in 20 games in all competitions this season, but it appears as though Ancelotti might be looking for some more firepower.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!