Carlo Ancelotti Provides Injury Update on Everton Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is currently working individually, but could make his return from injury towards the end of November.

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees from Mainz in the summer of 2019 for around €25m, and appeared in the first two Premier League games of last season - but he hasn't been since the

1-0 win over Watford in August last year.

Gbamin has suffered a number of setbacks since joining Everton | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Gbamin, he aggravated a thigh injury in November after returning to light training and required surgery. He required another surgery in February to fully rectify the issue, with the hope of being able to return for the resumption of play in June. However, he suffered yet another setback after picking up a serious achilles injury - which was expected to keep him out until 2021.

But Everton boss Ancelotti has now provided a positive update on the Ivory Coast international's progress, explaining that he could make his return towards the end of November. Ancelotti told evertontv: “Gbamin is working individually, he is not here [at USM Finch Farm] yet.

“I think he is going to be here in 15 days and start to work apart from the team in the beginning, and then with the team. At the end of November, I think he can be fit to play.”

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is working individually & could be ready to return to action by late-November, according to Ancelotti — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) October 14, 2020

This will come as a boost not only for Ancelotti, but also for a player who has suffered one setback after another since arriving in England. Ancelotti will welcome the eventual return of Gbamin as he will provide greater options in midfield ahead of a typically busy period.

Everton have strengthened their midfield over the summer with the excellent additions of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré, while James Rodriguez has added some real star power. The trio have been instrumental to the Toffees' fantastic early season form, with Ancelotti's men going into the international break sitting top of the Premier League table after picking up four wins from four.

But squad depth will be crucial for Ancelotti, while Gbamin himself will be desperate to showcase his talent and show what he can bring to this exciting Everton side.