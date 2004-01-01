Carlo Ancelotti provides injury updates on Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Abdoulaye Doucoure could miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, while talisman James Rodriguez also faces a spell on the sidelines.

Former Watford man Doucoure has been a mainstay in the Toffees midfield this season since arriving from Vicarage Road.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a spell on the sidelines | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Frenchman had appeared in all but one of the club's 26 Premier League outings prior to the trip to Chelsea on Monday, though, he was forced to miss the Stamford Bridge clash having picked up an injury against West Brom four days earlier.

Subsequent scans have now revealed the midfielder is set to face a prolonged spell in the treatment room, with Ancelotti saying he's hopeful Doucoure will feature for the club again this season, however he seemed far from confident.

"Doucoure had a small fracture on his foot. I don't know how long, maybe eight weeks or 10 weeks," he told reporters as quoted by Sky Sports. "I hope he can recover before the end of the season."

The bad news doesn't stop there for Everton fans, with Ancelotti also confirming star midfielder Rodriguez is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Italian revealed Rodriguez had been carrying a knock for some time - despite taking the field for the club's games with Manchester United and Liverpool - and the decision has now been taken to remove him from the matchday squad until he's fully fit.

Everton's James Rodriguez is also set to miss the club's upcoming clash with Burnley | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"James played well, really well, against Man United and against Liverpool but he was not 100% fit," he added.

"We decided to give him a proper recovery and don't let him play at 70 or 80%. We have taken this decision together. The player agrees."

The Toffees host Burnley on Saturday as they look to strengthen their bid for a place in next season's Champions League. Ancelotti's men are currently four points off the top four with a game in hand over fourth place Chelsea.