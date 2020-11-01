Carlo Ancelotti Responds to Rumours Linking Isco With a Move to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has said Isco is a 'fantastic' player, but added that speculation linking the Real Madrid star with a move to Everton is the least of his worries at the moment.

Ancelotti has not been shy about raiding his former clubs for talent to bolster his ranks during his time on Merseyside.

The additions of Allan from Napoli and James Rodriguez from Real have helped turn a struggling mid-table side into one pushing for Champions League qualification, and with Isco out of favour at the Bernabeu, The Mirror reported over the weekend that he is keen to reunite with Ancelotti once the January transfer window opens.

The Italian, however, says he only has eyes for the task directly in front of him, as he looks to pick his side up from back to back Premier League defeats.

"Isco is a fantastic player and [I have] a fantastic memory of him but now I am not, honestly, focused there," Ancelotti told reporters after Sunday's loss to Newcastle.

"I am focused on an important week we are going to have to recover players and to be well prepared for the game against Manchester United."

Everton flew out of the traps with four straight wins to start the season, and in a Premier League season where anything looks possible, there had been whispers of a dark horse title challenge. Since drawing with rivals Liverpool, however, they have fallen to defeats against Southampton and Newcastle, and will be looking to get things back on track when United make the short trip to Goodison Park this coming weekend.

As for Isco, he was one of Ancelotti's first signings for Madrid, and made 106 appearances under the Italian. He is yet to complete 90 minutes in La Liga this season, however, having started just twice, and it is understood Real would be prepared to let him go on a short-term loan provided there is an obligation to buy in the summer.