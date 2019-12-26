Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Mason Holgate Exit Amid Rumours of £30m Man City Approach

​News of Manchester City's wish to sign a new centre-back should not come as a surprise. However, n ews of Manchester City's wish to sign Everton's Mason Holgate definitely should.

Pep Guardiola's side have struggled at the back all season. Aymeric Laporte's injury struggles have left them incredibly stretched at times, with midfielder Fernandinho tasked with dropping back into defence.

Obviously that's not ideal, so ​City certainly want to bring in a new centre-back this summer, and ​The Mirror state that they could move for Holgate, who has enjoyed an impressive few months under Carlo Ancelotti. Alright then.

City chiefs are believed to have been impressed with the 23-year-old this season, and a £30m move is described as a 'realistic' option.

Given City's desire to compete for the ​Premier League title and rebound from a disastrous domestic campaign, it seems highly unlikely that they would move for Holgate, who has only been playing at a high level for a matter of months.

The report even suggests that City would be prepared to offer ​John S​tones back to ​Everton as part of the deal, which would completely defeat the point of City signing a new centre-back. Let's not forget, they only have three of those, and one of them is 32-year-old Nicolás Otamendi.

That's surely never going to happen, and Ancelotti was quick to rule out a potential exit for Holgate in a press conference.

"I think it's a rumour, but if it's not a rumour I can say Mason Holgate is an important part of the future of Everton," the boss said, as quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo.

"There is no possibility he can go to another club. Zero possibility, like my friend [José] Mourinho says! Zero."





It's worth noting that the initial report states Everton are trying to tie Holgate down to a new contract, and it certainly is a coincidence that rumours of a potential move away have emerged during negotiations. I mean, when have we ever seen that before?





Oh, all the time?

