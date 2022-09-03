Castrol Save of the Month - September 2022 nominees

To honour the extraordinary life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her contribution to the nation and as a mark of respect, the seventh round of Premier League fixtures were postponed.

That meant September's schedule was somewhat limited, but the action that did take place during the month was filled with plenty of drama - and some big games to boot.

The division's top goalkeepers were also at their best, with a number of top class performances featuring some wonderful saves. Six have been shortlisted for the Castrol Save of the Month award, with September's contenders as follows...

1. Jordan Pickford vs Liverpool (03/09/22)

Pickford denied Nunez | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Ever since his phenomenal Euro 2020 campaign with England, Jordan Pickford has cemented himself as one of the Premier League's finest shot-stoppers.



His stunning Everton form continued in September's Merseyside derby. With the scores level in a tense first half, Darwin Nunez unleashed a thunderous half-volley that looked to be dipping up and over Pickford.



But the Toffees' number one reacted ever so quickly and managed to touch the Uruguayan's effort onto the crossbar.

2. Alisson Becker vs Everton (03/09/22)

Alisson denied McNeil | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Yeah, this Merseyside derby proved to be quite the goalkeeping spectacle.



Everton pushed for a late winner after Conor Coady's deadlock-breaker was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside, and summer signing Dwight McNeil must have thought he was going to be the hero when his curling shot deflected off of Virgil van Dijk and James Milner and sailed towards the top corner.



Unfortunately for the winger, Alisson Becker managed to scamper back and push his shot behind for a corner somehow.

3. Jordan Pickford vs Liverpool (03/09/22)

Again, Jordan? | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Your eyes do not deceive you, it is indeed another save from Everton's 0-0 draw with Liverpool - and what a save it was.



Stoppage time loomed large at Goodison Park and neither side had managed to (legally) find the back of the net.



When the ball fell to Mohamed Salah just inside the Toffees box, it looked for all the world that the Egyptian would walk away the victor of the day. But Pickford was again on hand to tip a goal-bound shot onto the woodwork and Everton survived again.

4. Vicente Guaita vs Newcastle United (03/09/22)

Guaita was busy | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On a day where there were 43 shots between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace but zero goals, the Eagles had Vicente Guaita to thank for ensuring they left St James' Park with a point.



His most eye-catching stop came in the first half when Sean Longstaff thundered a header down towards goal, only for the Spaniard to throw out a strong left hand and deny the midfielder superbly.

5. Hugo Lloris vs Fulham (03/09/22)

Lloris to the rescue | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Tottenham were in total control for much of their win at home to Fulham in early September. They went 2-0 up with 15 minutes remaining and were cruising to victory, only for a stunning Aleksandar Mitrovic strike to get the nerves jangling in north London.



The Serbian striker looked to have grabbed an equaliser too when a shot from a similar distance looped up off of Cristian Romero.



Hugo Lloris darted back across his line to claw the ball from landing in the top corner, and Spurs would go on to earn a vital three points.

6. Danny Ward vs Tottenham Hotspur (17/09/22)

Ward was at full stretch | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Danny Ward may not look back on this game fondly, but Leicester City’s 6-2 loss at Tottenham could have been much worse were it not for the Welshman.



With the score at 2-2 and Leicester defending one final free-kick before half-time, Davinson Sanchez rose highest to meet Ivan Perisic's delivery into the box.



The Colombian's header seemed destined to go in, but Ward threw up an arm and managed to divert his effort onto the crossbar.

